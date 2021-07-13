Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,746,872 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,869,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,746,872 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.16% of Fortive worth $1,474,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fortive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Fortive by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Fortive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 320,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

FTV opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

