Primas Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Primas has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $4.04 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.00395197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

