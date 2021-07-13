Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Cap of $4.17 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $721,677.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,954,425 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

