Primis Financial Corp. (NYSE:FRST) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas Purchases 1,695 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NYSE:FRST) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas acquired 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $24,882.60.

Shares of NYSE FRST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 82,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,134. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

