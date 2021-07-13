Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Director Sells $1,480,632.00 in Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00.

PFG opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

