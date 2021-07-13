Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Up 900.0% in June

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock remained flat at $$24.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.80. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

