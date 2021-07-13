Privatix (PRIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,046.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Privatix has a market cap of $68,074.63 and $20,046.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Privatix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $258.93 or 0.00814230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix (PRIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Privatix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Privatix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.