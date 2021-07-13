Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

