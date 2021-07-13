Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.65

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.68. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 1,886,447 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 161.42% and a negative net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

