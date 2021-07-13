Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia Sells 3,928 Shares

Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $71,450.32.
Shares of NYSE PFHD opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $19.25.
Professional Company Profile
See Also: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.