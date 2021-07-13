Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia Sells 3,928 Shares

Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $71,450.32.

Shares of NYSE PFHD opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Get Professional alerts:

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.