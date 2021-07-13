Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progyny’s earnings. Progyny posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progyny will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Progyny.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $111,765.86. Insiders have sold 4,646,222 shares of company stock worth $278,505,313 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:PGNY traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.85. 49,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,221. Progyny has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61.

Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

