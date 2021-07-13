Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.55 and last traded at $55.93. 40,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,345,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.
The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26.
In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $116,846.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,578,454 shares of company stock worth $95,141,825. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Progyny by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Progyny by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $20,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
