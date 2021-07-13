Progyny (NYSE:PGNY) Shares Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $55.55 and last traded at $56.14. Approximately 40,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 959,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

Specifically, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $111,765.86. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 220,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $13,079,118.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,646,222 shares of company stock worth $278,505,313.

Progyny Company Profile (NYSE:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

