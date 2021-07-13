ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of ProPetro worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PUMP. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ProPetro by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

PUMP stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

