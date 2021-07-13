Propy (PRO) Price Tops $0.18

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, Propy has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Propy has a market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $50,987.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.56 or 0.00828639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005367 BTC.

About Propy

PRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

