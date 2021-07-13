PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,414,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 819,323 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.20% of PROS worth $60,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 22.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,418,000 after purchasing an additional 397,223 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,926,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PROS by 147.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 232,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PROS by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 228,801 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,646 shares of company stock worth $2,170,492. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.82. 1,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.69. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

