Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.90. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 8,196 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $37.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Psychemedics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Psychemedics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Psychemedics by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Psychemedics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 32,529 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

