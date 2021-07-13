Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.90. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 8,196 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $37.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.
Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%.
About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)
Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.
