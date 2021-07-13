PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PT Astra International Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

PTAIY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 301,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

