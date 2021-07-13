PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY)

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

