PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by 40 North Management LLC

40 North Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,307,464 shares during the period. PTC makes up approximately 12.1% of 40 North Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 40 North Management LLC owned approximately 2.73% of PTC worth $439,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after buying an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PTC by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $635,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $143.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,508. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.78. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.