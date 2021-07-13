PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PTCT) to announce ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.67). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

NYSE PTCT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,518. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 9,234 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $417,284.46.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

