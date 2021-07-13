Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.56

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and traded as high as $29.61. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 8,252 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

