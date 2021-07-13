Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,263,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PUGE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,498,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,336,430. Puget Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Puget Technologies Company Profile
