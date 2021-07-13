Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 1,757 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $18,870.18.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

