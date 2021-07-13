Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 1,757 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $18,870.18.
Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.14.
Puma Biotechnology Company Profile
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.