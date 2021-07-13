PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0005

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $539,823.36 and approximately $2,393.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,416.90 or 0.99943442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00035700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007174 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000875 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

