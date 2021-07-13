Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Ecolab worth $84,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.06. 2,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,614. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

