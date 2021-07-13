Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,332,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 362,327 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pfizer worth $156,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

PFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 81,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,333,148. The company has a market capitalization of $222.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.