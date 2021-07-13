Putnam Investments LLC Grows Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,506 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.97% of GFL Environmental worth $110,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $101,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares during the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.71. 3,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.11 and a beta of 1.32. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFL. CIBC boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.