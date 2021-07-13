Putnam Investments LLC Has $125.92 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.44% of First Republic Bank worth $125,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,531,000 after buying an additional 173,834 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in First Republic Bank by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.53.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $195.69. 5,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,953. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $198.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.