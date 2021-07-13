Putnam Investments LLC Has $70.76 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,231 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $70,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $181,560,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

KO stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 153,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $236.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

