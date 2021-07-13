Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,119,782 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,036,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,119,782 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of The Charles Schwab worth $197,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,253. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $250,880.00. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

