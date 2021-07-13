Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,904,000 after buying an additional 538,772 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

