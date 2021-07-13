Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cowen in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. Cowen has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cowen by 33.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after purchasing an additional 673,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 112,821 shares during the last quarter.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

