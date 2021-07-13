Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ellington Financial Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ellington Financial in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

NYSE EFC opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $798.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 489.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

