Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AB. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

