Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lowered by Analyst

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Express in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.16.

NYSE:AXP opened at $173.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $1,640,300.00. Insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

