Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Reduced by Analyst

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,211 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,079,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.