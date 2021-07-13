Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 135,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

