Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regional Management in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

RM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of RM opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regional Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 8.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Regional Management by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $123,138.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $237,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

