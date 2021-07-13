Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Shares of ZION opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.78. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $714,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $11,645,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $448,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

