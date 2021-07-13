Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $10.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q1 2022 earnings at $9.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $11.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $11.77 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $910.23.

Shares of BLK opened at $915.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $870.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

