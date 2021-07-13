Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Enova International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enova International in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enova International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Enova International stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.82. Enova International has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.39 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,086 shares of company stock worth $952,288. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 339.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,412 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 39.2% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

