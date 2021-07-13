Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $939.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $18,416,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 84,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 41,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

