Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Increased by Analyst

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.93.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after buying an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $358,714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,012,000 after purchasing an additional 200,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

