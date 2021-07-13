QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $48.79

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.79, but opened at $47.37. QIAGEN shares last traded at $47.14, with a volume of 13,379 shares.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.02.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in QIAGEN by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in QIAGEN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

