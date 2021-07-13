Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Short Interest Up 1,466.7% in June

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 1,466.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Quadient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NPACY stock remained flat at $$1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90. Quadient has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.08.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

