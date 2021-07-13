QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.51 billion and the highest is $7.93 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $32.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $32.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $160.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

