QUALCOMM Incorporated (NYSE:QCOM) EVP Sells $206,039.50 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NYSE:QCOM) EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50.

NYSE QCOM traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $142.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,707,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,257. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

