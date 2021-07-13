Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel Acquires 230,000 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 230,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $7,049,500.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $51.85. 543,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. Research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 611.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

RXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.