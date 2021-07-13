Qualtrics International (XM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Qualtrics International to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Qualtrics International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

NYSE XM opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.